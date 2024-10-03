General Staff: 132 combat engagements took place, occupants concentrate attacks on Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions

There were 132 combat engagements in the frontline. The occupants are focusing their main offensive efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the terrorist state carried out three missile strikes, 48 air strikes, used 788 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out more than 3,000 shelling.

Regarding the directions

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists stormed unsuccessfully three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, and dropped ten bombs on Cherkasy Lozova, Starytsia and Bochkove.

In Kupyanske: militants attacked 11 times near Sinkivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane and Pershotravneve. Clashes continue in the area of Vyshneve and Petropavlivka.

In Limanske: occupants 13 times in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Dronivka.

In Siverske: the enemy made an unsuccessful assault attempt in the area of Spirne.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attempts of the invaders in the area of Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. In addition, with the support of bombers, the enemy attacked Chasiv Yar.

In Toretske: terrorists shelled Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka 9 times. The aggressor's aircraft also bombed the areas of Katerynivka, Druzhba and Kleban-Byk.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 28 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Promin, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector: there were 23 hostile attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukurynove, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove, Vozdvyzhenka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. Two of them are ongoing.

In Vremivske: terrorist forces stormed 4 times in the direction of Maksymivka and Bohoyavlenka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces stop two attacks near Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

