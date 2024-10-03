General Staff: 132 combat engagements took place, occupants concentrate attacks on Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160665 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134383 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141158 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111970 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170286 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139168 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138823 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82909 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106812 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108967 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186761 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138823 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139168 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153918 views
General Staff: 132 combat engagements took place, occupants concentrate attacks on Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19385 views

There were 132 combat engagements in the frontline. Terrorists launched 3 missile attacks, 48 air strikes, used 788 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

There were 132 combat engagements in the frontline. The occupants are focusing their main offensive efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the terrorist state carried out three missile strikes, 48 air strikes, used 788 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out more than 3,000 shelling.

Regarding the directions

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists stormed unsuccessfully three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, and dropped ten bombs on Cherkasy Lozova, Starytsia and Bochkove.

In Kupyanske: militants attacked 11 times near Sinkivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane and Pershotravneve. Clashes continue in the area of Vyshneve and Petropavlivka.

In Limanske: occupants 13 times in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Dronivka.

In Siverske: the enemy made an unsuccessful assault attempt in the area of Spirne.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attempts of the invaders in the area of Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. In addition, with the support of bombers, the enemy attacked Chasiv Yar.

In Toretske: terrorists shelled Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka 9 times. The aggressor's aircraft also bombed the areas of Katerynivka, Druzhba and Kleban-Byk.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 28 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Promin, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar. 

In the Kurakhove sector: there were 23 hostile attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukurynove, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove, Vozdvyzhenka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. Two of them are ongoing.

In Vremivske: terrorist forces stormed 4 times in the direction of Maksymivka and Bohoyavlenka. 

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces stop two attacks near Kamianske and Novodanylivka. 

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector02.10.24, 17:27 • 20105 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

