General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector

A total of 57 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The Kurakhove sector is the hottest today , the enemy is also active in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one attack near Vovchansk. The Russians also carried out air strikes on Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Velyki Prokhody, Cherkaska Lozova and Dergachi, using ten UAVs.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assault attacks near Synkivka and Andriivka. Four of the engagements ended, and one is ongoing. Zelenyi Hai, Lisna Stinka, and Vyshneve were attacked by UAVs, with a total of ten bombs dropped.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The enemy also launched air strikes on Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made two assault attacks. The defense forces stopped one Russian attack near Ivanivske, another battle is ongoing near Bila Hora. The enemy attacked the settlements of Nikiforivka and Markove with air bombs, and the occupiers also launched multiple rocket launchers in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. Three battles ended without success for the occupiers, six more are ongoing. Kramatorsk and Sloviansk suffered from bombing attacks, and the enemy also attacked Druzhba with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled eight attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The hottest spot today is the Kurakhove sector - the enemy attacked 12 times near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eight battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Bohoyavlenka twice. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues shelling Ukrainian troops' positions and civilian infrastructure, one firefight in the area of Kamianske continues, and the enemy also launched an air strike with NARS at Mala Tokmachka.

The Russian invaders did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector