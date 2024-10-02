General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27802 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95927 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160745 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134422 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141195 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139227 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138888 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83266 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106866 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109019 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197761 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186805 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136942 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153926 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20106 views

There were 57 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy attacked 12 times, as well as in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors.

A total of 57 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The Kurakhove sector is the hottest today , the enemy is also active in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled one attack near Vovchansk. The Russians also carried out air strikes on Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Velyki Prokhody, Cherkaska Lozova and Dergachi, using ten UAVs.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assault attacks near Synkivka and Andriivka. Four of the engagements ended, and one is ongoing. Zelenyi Hai, Lisna Stinka, and Vyshneve were attacked by UAVs, with a total of ten bombs dropped.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The enemy also launched air strikes on Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made two assault attacks. The defense forces stopped one Russian attack near Ivanivske, another battle is ongoing near Bila Hora. The enemy attacked the settlements of Nikiforivka and Markove with air bombs, and the occupiers also launched multiple rocket launchers in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. Three battles ended without success for the occupiers, six more are ongoing. Kramatorsk and Sloviansk suffered from bombing attacks, and the enemy also attacked Druzhba with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled eight attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The hottest spot today is the Kurakhove sector - the enemy attacked 12 times near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eight battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Bohoyavlenka twice. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues shelling Ukrainian troops' positions and civilian infrastructure, one firefight in the area of Kamianske continues, and the enemy also launched an air strike with NARS at Mala Tokmachka.

The Russian invaders did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector01.10.24, 08:29 • 16583 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising