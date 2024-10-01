ukenru
General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16584 views

There were 189 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 43 enemy attacks.

There were 189 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, the most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 1, UNN reports.

In total, 189 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 128 drones. In addition, they fired 4694 times.

Over the past 24 hours, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit one air defense system, a cannon at a firing position, a personnel concentration area, a radar station and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to storm the settlements of Burguvatka, Starytsia, Tykhove and Vovchansk sixteen times, but failed.

In the Kupyansk sector, 24 occupants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruhlyakivka and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times. They tried to advance towards Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryanka forestry, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault actions of Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka. Enemy aircraft attacked Serebryanske forestry with more than 60 unguided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the area of Chasovyi Yar. All attacks in the vicinity were stopped.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders stopped 43 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidove, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on positions near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Tsukurynove and Katerynivka. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kurakhove and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made eight attacks on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked in the area of Mala Tokmachka, received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing," the General Staff said.

"Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear," the General Staff said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising