Plus 1370 occupants, 44 armored vehicles and 98 UAVs: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy lost 1,370 soldiers, 44 armored vehicles and 98 drones.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1370 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Defense forces destroyed 44 armored vehicles and shot down 98 drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 1, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 654 430 (+1370) people,
- tanks - 8883 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17,547 (+44) units,
- artillery systems - 18,855 (+33) units,
- MLRS - 1204 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 963 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- Operational and tactical level UAVs - 16,322 (+98),
- cruise missiles - 2613 (+3),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,621 (+73) units,
- special equipment - 3314 (+1) units.
Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”01.10.24, 06:54 • 44695 views