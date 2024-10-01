Plus 1370 occupants, 44 armored vehicles and 98 UAVs: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Plus 1370 occupants, 44 armored vehicles and 98 UAVs: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44267 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy lost 1,370 soldiers, 44 armored vehicles and 98 drones.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1370 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Defense forces destroyed 44 armored vehicles and shot down 98 drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 1, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 654 430 (+1370) people,
  • tanks - 8883 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17,547 (+44) units,
  • artillery systems - 18,855 (+33) units,
  • MLRS - 1204 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 963 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
  • Operational and tactical level UAVs - 16,322 (+98),
  • cruise missiles - 2613 (+3),
  • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,621 (+73) units,
  • special equipment - 3314 (+1) units.

Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 "calibers"

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

