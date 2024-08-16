Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”
Kyiv • UNN
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. During the day, 13 ships passed through the Kerch Strait in both directions.
As of the morning of Thursday, August 16, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .
There is 1 hostile ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov. There is 1 hostile ship in the Mediterranean Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers,
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 4 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.
