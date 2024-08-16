ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”

Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”

Kyiv  •  UNN

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. During the day, 13 ships passed through the Kerch Strait in both directions.

As of the morning of Thursday, August 16, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

There is 1 hostile ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov. There is 1 hostile ship in the Mediterranean Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers,

- the statement said.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

  • 4 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;
  • 9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.
Image

Russians were installing equipment to send false GPS signals on the tower hit in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk8/10/24, 4:28 PM • 35534 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

