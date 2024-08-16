Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”

As of the morning of Thursday, August 16, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

There is 1 hostile ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov. There is 1 hostile ship in the Mediterranean Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers, - the statement said.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

4 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;

9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.

