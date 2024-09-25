Russian troops attack Vuhledar from three sides - British intelligence

Russian troops are occupying the outskirts of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, the city is being stormed from three sides, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Russian troops have made new gains in the vicinity of Vuhledar in southeastern Ukraine. It is likely that Russian troops are now threatening the city from three sides. They already occupy the outskirts of the city, which Russia has repeatedly attacked since 2022. It is likely that over the next week, Russian troops will continue to put pressure on this section of the contact line, which is well defended by - the British Ministry of Defense said in a report.

Intelligence reports in the central part of Donetsk region, Russian troops are fighting in the eastern half of Toretsk and south of Pokrovsk. They made only slow progress in the area of Chasova Yar.

"It is likely that Russian forces are attacking multiple targets simultaneously to stretch Ukrainian forces. However, this also prevents Russia from concentrating forces on one section of the front line to achieve a more significant effect," British intelligence believes.

