Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is clarifying whether there were Ukrainians on board the Air India plane that crashed in India en route to the British capital London. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

When asked if there is information about the possible presence of Ukrainians on board the Air India plane, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied: "We are clarifying".

Context

On June 12, an Air India passenger plane crashed in India.

The airline Air India has confirmed an incident with its plane operating a flight from Ahmedabad in India to the British capital London, the crash of which was previously reported by the local press.

India Today writes that there were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.