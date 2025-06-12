A Passenger Plane of Air India Crashed in India: What Is Known
Kyiv • UNN
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport. There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board.
An Air India plane to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon, India Today reports, UNN writes.
Details
According to the publication, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Visual data from the scene showed thick black smoke in the air, and more details about the accident are expected.
The flight was identified as Air India 171, online trackers showed the flight was operating at 13:10 local time from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London.
Emergency services, including seven fire engines, rushed to the scene after the accident.
At the same time, Reuters writes, citing a source in the aviation industry, that the plane was heading to Birmingham. And writes that, according to TV channels, there were more than 100 people on board the plane. They also showed videos of people being moved on stretchers and taken in ambulances.
South Korean Navy plane crashed: what is known29.05.25, 09:27 • 2882 views