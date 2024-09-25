ISW: Capturing Vuhledar will not give Russia much operational advantage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74027 views

11:19 PM • 74027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104356 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 104356 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168380 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138603 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 138603 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143557 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 143557 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139208 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 139208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182793 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182793 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112093 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173284 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173284 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100779 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110478 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112609 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52613 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59233 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142194 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155153 views
ISW: Capturing Vuhledar will not give Russia much operational advantage

ISW: Capturing Vuhledar will not give Russia much operational advantage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14715 views

Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, but its capture is unlikely to give them much advantage for further operations in western Donetsk region. Vuhledar is not an important logistical hub.

The capture of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, by Russian troops is unlikely to give the enemy a special operational advantage for further offensive operations in the west of the region, according to a report  by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on September 24, UNN reports

Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar amid what appears to be intensified offensive operations in the area, but the capture of Vuhledar is unlikely to give Russian troops a special operational advantage for further offensive operations in western Donetsk region

- the ISW report says.

According to ISW, geolocation footage published on September 24 shows that Russian troops have advanced into the eastern part of Vuhledar to Desantnykiv Street, 12. This confirms reports from Russian and Ukrainian sources. Russian troops reportedly entered the eastern part of the city between September 23 and 24.

Russian forces are also attempting to advance to the northeastern flank of the city through Vodyane and the southwestern flank through Prechystivka, presumably in an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian group in Vuhledar and force it to retreat.

Russians have sent all their forces to Vuhledar and are trying to surround the city - officer of the 72nd Brigade24.09.24, 20:42 • 18139 views

Russian forces may be able to capture the entirety of Vuhledar, but how quickly or easily they can do so will likely depend in part on the decisions of the Ukrainian command. If the Ukrainian command decides that the risk of Russian forces surrounding Vuhledar or the cost of defending the town itself in urban combat is too great, Ukrainian forces may retreat, allowing Russian forces to capture Vuhledar relatively quickly and without engaging in close combat

- , the Institute for the Study of War said.

However, if Ukrainian troops decide to defend Vuhledar, Russian troops may find it difficult to fight for the settlement, which Ukrainian forces have been fortifying for two years. 

If the Russians do not occupy the settlement relatively quickly, the Russian maneuver along the flanks of Vuhledar may be negatively affected by the beginning of autumn rains, ISW pointed out. 

However, Russia's potential capture of Vuhledar is unlikely to dramatically change the course of offensive operations in western Donetsk region. Vuhledar is not a particularly important logistical hub - Russian troops already control most of the main roads leading to Vuhledar. 

A potential capture of Vuhledar would also not necessarily provide Russian forces with a favorable position to launch further offensives in other parts of western Donetsk region, ISW said. Vuhledar is 23 kilometers south of the H-15 highway, which runs from Donetsk city to the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border area, but the area between Vuhledar and the highway consists mostly of open fields that would require Russian forces to conduct successful mechanized assaults through areas that may soon become too muddy to make faster tactical gains.

Vuhledar is also approximately 30 kilometers south of the areas southeast of Pokrovsk currently favored by Russian forces, and Russian forces would have to maneuver over 30 kilometers of open terrain to substantially support an offensive southeast of Pokrovsk. ISW has previously assessed that the Russian offensive efforts near Vuhledar and Pokrovsk are complementary and intended to stretch Ukrainian forces along a broader front in Donetsk Oblast, but a hypothetical Russian capture of Vuhledar would not necessarily be operationally significant enough to stretch Ukrainian forces further in that area.

NSDC CCD head on the situation in the Vuhledar area: KAB and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy to move24.09.24, 16:56 • 13544 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

