NSDC CCD head on the situation in the Vuhledar area: KAB and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy to move

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

NSDC CCD head on the situation in the Vuhledar area: KAB and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy to move

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported on the situation in Vuhledar. According to him, the use of KABs and aviation allowed the enemy to destroy the city and advance to the flank.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reported on the situation in the area of Vuhledar, saying that the use of KABs and aviation is the only thing that allows enemy infantry to move, UNN reports.

Details

"Vuhledar. It used to be easy to defend this town, it was on a high level. But with the active arrival of the KABs at the front, the enemy managed to destroy it and move to the flank. Unfortunately, the KABs and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy infantry to move," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors24.09.24, 08:39 • 17485 views

Julia Shramko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

