NSDC CCD head on the situation in the Vuhledar area: KAB and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy to move

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reported on the situation in the area of Vuhledar, saying that the use of KABs and aviation is the only thing that allows enemy infantry to move, UNN reports.

Details

"Vuhledar. It used to be easy to defend this town, it was on a high level. But with the active arrival of the KABs at the front, the enemy managed to destroy it and move to the flank. Unfortunately, the KABs and aviation are the only things that allow the enemy infantry to move," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors