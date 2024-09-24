General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17486 views

Over the last day, 143 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 72 air strikes and made 5,097 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the attacks in various sectors.

Over the past day, 143 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - 30 - in the Pokrovsk sector, the situation was also hot in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on September 24, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 143 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks using three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 72 air strikes, including 113 drones. In addition, it carried out 5,097 attacks, including 162 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,464 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, two air defense systems, five artillery systems, one UAV control center and two radar stations of the Russian occupiers.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Tykhove.

Seven firefights took place in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torske and Dronivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped one attack near Fedorivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyno in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk direction. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

There were 30 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnyi Yar and Zelene Pole.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove direction in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Ukrayinska, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 21 times.

Not far from Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, the enemy made eight attempts to seize our positions in the Vremivsky direction.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted one attack in the Orikhiv sector near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults and retreated after being repulsed.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 11 air strikes over the past day, using 15 guided missiles. In addition, they fired six times from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

Plus 1400 occupants, 16 tanks and 61 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses24.09.24, 07:58

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

