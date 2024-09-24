General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past day, 143 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - 30 - in the Pokrovsk sector, the situation was also hot in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on September 24, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks using three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 72 air strikes, including 113 drones. In addition, it carried out 5,097 attacks, including 162 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,464 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, two air defense systems, five artillery systems, one UAV control center and two radar stations of the Russian occupiers.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Tykhove.

Seven firefights took place in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torske and Dronivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped one attack near Fedorivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyno in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk direction. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

There were 30 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnyi Yar and Zelene Pole.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove direction in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Ukrayinska, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 21 times.

Not far from Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, the enemy made eight attempts to seize our positions in the Vremivsky direction.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted one attack in the Orikhiv sector near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults and retreated after being repulsed.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 11 air strikes over the past day, using 15 guided missiles. In addition, they fired six times from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

