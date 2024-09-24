Plus 1400 occupants, 16 tanks and 61 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1400 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces hit 16 tanks and destroyed 61 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.



Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to September 24, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 645 150 (+1400) people,

tanks - 8800 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,292 (+40) units,

artillery systems - 18,475 (+61) units,

MLRS - 1198 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 952 (+3) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15,764 (+65),

cruise missiles - 2595 (+0),

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,175 (+73) units,

special equipment - 3155 (+10) units.

