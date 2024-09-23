Ukrainian military detects 12 thousand targets every week thanks to artificial intelligence - Ministry of Defense

The Defense Forces automatically detect 12,000 units of enemy equipment every week thanks to the Avengers artificial intelligence platform developed by the Center for Innovation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This result is achieved by automatically analyzing video from drones and stationary cameras, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, thanks to the AI platform, operators can make decisions faster and more efficiently, and the risk of errors due to fatigue is reduced. Such integration is already successfully operating in the VEZHA streaming module of the DELTA combat system.

"The Avengers platform, developed by the Defense Ministry's Innovation Center, is unique in the world in terms of the amount of video data on enemy vehicles. We continue to develop Avengers and other AI solutions to provide our military with an advantage. In the future, we plan to expand the platform's cloud capabilities and integrate AI solutions on drones," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The Innovation Center continues to train the AI model of the Avengers platform using new data. This allows us to improve the quality of recognition of various enemy vehicles, even in difficult conditions, such as tanks hidden in forests or armored personnel carriers moving on dirt roads.

