Russians have sent all their forces to Vuhledar and are trying to surround the city - officer of the 72nd Brigade

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190436 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

The occupiers are massing troops and equipment in the Vuhledar direction, conducting constant assaults. The enemy is trying to surround the city and take control of an important road, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repel the attacks.

Russia is massing troops in the Vuhledar area, where it is constantly conducting assaults in an attempt to drive out the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers are trying to surround the city. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

Details

The commander of the infantry “Iron Company” of the 72nd Black Cossacks Brigade, nicknamed “Oscar,” told Suspilne that Russia continues to constantly assault, trying to advance in various parts of the front.

As soon as (the enemy - ed.) finds an opportunity to advance, he begins to deploy his strike units there. Mostly it is with the help of armored vehicles. They try to drive into the positions, bypass the positions, throw out troops and conduct assault operations. Our fighters counteract this by destroying the enemy as much as possible and blocking their actions. But assault operations are constantly taking place

- Oscar explains.

According to the military, Russian troops are using all types of weapons. These include aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery and drones. 

In fact, the enemy has disposable equipment.  The vehicles bring and drop off the infantry. There are also attacks with cannon artillery, mortars, and FPV drones. In other words, all types of troops and all the means available are being thrown (by the Russian army - ed.) into this direction

- The fighter emphasized.

A source in the 72nd Brigade says that the Russians are making 2-3 attempts a day to enter Vuhledar. Russian troops want to gain control of the road.

Attempts are made to enter the city using small group tactics, but all attempts have been repelled and the enemy has been destroyed. Currently, the enemy is trying to bypass the city to take control of the road, which is an important artery of the city. The roads are being mined daily with the help of drones. The enemy suffers heavy losses every day, but the attempts do not stop

- an anonymous source told Suspilne.

He also confirmed that the situation worsened after the information about the brigade's rotation was made public.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 16:00 on September 24 , the number of combat engagements on the frontline increased to 83. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions,

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine

