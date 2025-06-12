$41.510.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

A Boeing 787-8 plane en route to London crashed after takeoff. Citizens of India, Great Britain, Canada, and Portugal were on board, and they are being taken to hospitals.

Air India has released the nationalities of the passengers who were on board the plane that crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad Airport in western India, UNN reports.

Details

Air India confirms that flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident after takeoff today.

There were 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38. Of these, 169 are Indian citizens, 53 are British citizens, 1 is a Canadian citizen and 7 are Portuguese citizens. The injured are being taken to nearby hospitals

- the statement reads.  

Context

An Air India passenger plane crashed in India. 

Air India has confirmed the incident with its plane operating a flight from Ahmedabad in India to the British capital London, which was previously reported by the local press.    

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that it is clarifying whether there were Ukrainians on board the Air India plane that crashed in India, en route to the British capital London.    

News of the World
India
Canada
United Kingdom
Portugal
