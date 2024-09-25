General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103958 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167754 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143371 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139134 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100535 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110213 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112323 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50698 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57343 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189341 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142016 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155041 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14827 views

There were 154 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The enemy's most active attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors, Ukrainian troops are steadfastly holding back the attack and inflicting maximum losses.

The situation at the front remains complicated. Over the last day, 154 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretske, in the Kurakhove sector, the occupants were most actively trying to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryno. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 25, UNN reports

 According to the General Staff, the enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking the positions of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, including 123 drones. In addition, it conducted almost 5,000 attacks, including 178 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,700 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command centers, 20 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems and one enemy artillery system.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried three times to storm the town of Vovchansk. 

In the Kupyansk sector , 12 militants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Liman sector 22 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Zarichne.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked ten times in the areas of Kalynivka, Mynkyvka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and near New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryno. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Dalne, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelannyi Druhyi.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka. He actively used bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Russian invaders shelled Bilohirya with NARS.

Three times unsuccessfully, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Plus 1250 occupants and 15 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.09.24, 08:04 • 14607 views

The operation in Kursk regioncontinues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Over the past 24 hours, Russian planes launched thirteen air strikes with nineteen multiple launch rocket launchers on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The Times: the armed forces operation in the Kursk region of Russia is one of the elements of Ukraine's “victory plan”23.09.24, 10:15 • 46057 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising