General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

The situation at the front remains complicated. Over the last day, 154 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretske, in the Kurakhove sector, the occupants were most actively trying to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryno. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 25, UNN reports .

According to the General Staff, the enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking the positions of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, including 123 drones. In addition, it conducted almost 5,000 attacks, including 178 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,700 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command centers, 20 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems and one enemy artillery system.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried three times to storm the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , 12 militants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Liman sector 22 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Zarichne.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked ten times in the areas of Kalynivka, Mynkyvka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and near New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryno. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Dalne, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelannyi Druhyi.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka. He actively used bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Russian invaders shelled Bilohirya with NARS.

Three times unsuccessfully, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovskyi direction.

The operation in Kursk regioncontinues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Over the past 24 hours, Russian planes launched thirteen air strikes with nineteen multiple launch rocket launchers on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

