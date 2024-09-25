Plus 1250 occupants and 15 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 646,000 of its troops. Over the past day alone, the Defense Forces eliminated 1250 occupants. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.



Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/25/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 646,400 (+1250) people,

tanks - 8815 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,304 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 18,549 (+74) units,

MLRS - 1199 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 952 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15,879 (+115),

cruise missiles - 2595 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,248 (+73) units,

special equipment - 3168 (+13) units.

