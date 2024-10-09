Russian troops conducted 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions: most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. As of 16:00 , the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 80 times. The enemy is most active on the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff for November 9, reports UNN.

Today in the Kharkiv sector Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs near Tsupivka and Lypky, and twice tried to push our defenders from their positions near Vovchansk. The attacks were repelled, the situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector eleven times . Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve and Kruhlyakivka.

Enemy units continue to attack in the Liman sector near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Andriivka, Makiivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five out of ten enemy attacks in this sector. The fighting continues.

The Kramatorsk sector was attacked five times near Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

As of today, nine hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector . The enemy actively used bomber aircraft to attack near Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliyivka, seven of the attacks are still ongoing.

With the support of aviation, since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky sector, the occupants have launched 13 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Selydove. The defense forces have already repelled 12 enemy attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

21 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sectortoday, where the militants are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Tsukurynove, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

Near Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times, and the fighting is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders tried to push our units out of their positions four times, and the battle is currently ongoing.

At present, the enemy is not actively acting in other areas.

The General Staff also reported that today Russian aviation carried out six air strikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

