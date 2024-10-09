Russian troops conducted 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions: most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49475 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138579 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141066 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140929 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92715 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108401 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110518 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187985 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140929 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154410 views
Actual
Russian troops conducted 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions: most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions

Russian troops conducted 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions: most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13486 views

The General Staff reports 80 attacks by Russian troops on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions as of 16:00. The most active fighting is taking place at the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions.

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. As of 16:00 , the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 80 times. The enemy is most active on the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff for November 9, reports UNN.

Today in the Kharkiv sector Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs near Tsupivka and Lypky, and twice tried to push our defenders from their positions near Vovchansk. The attacks were repelled, the situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector eleven times . Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve and Kruhlyakivka.

Enemy units continue to attack in the Liman sector near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Andriivka, Makiivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five out of ten enemy attacks in this sector. The fighting continues.

The Kramatorsk sector was attacked five times near Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

As of today, nine hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector . The enemy actively used bomber aircraft to attack near Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliyivka, seven of the attacks are still ongoing.

With the support of aviation, since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky sector, the occupants have launched 13 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Selydove. The defense forces have already repelled 12 enemy attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

21 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sectortoday, where the militants are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Tsukurynove, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

Near Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times, and the fighting is still ongoing. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders tried to push our units out of their positions four times, and the battle is currently ongoing.

At present, the enemy is not actively acting in other areas.

The General Staff also reported that today Russian aviation carried out six air strikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

undefinedundefined

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising