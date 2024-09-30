Enemy shells Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: one killed, rescuers bring wounded to hospital

The Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region killed one person, rescuers helped a wounded man, and damaged 2 apartment buildings, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of a Russian strike on the city of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district, 1 person was killed and 2 apartment buildings were damaged," the statement reads.

The rescuers provided first aid and transported a man wounded in Myrnohrad as a result of hostile shelling to a hospital.

"According to preliminary information, the injured man received a shrapnel wound to his leg and needed help. The paramedic of the emergency department applied a tourniquet and a bandage, stopping the bleeding. After receiving treatment, the man was transported to a medical facility. Doctors assessed his condition as moderate," the SES said.

