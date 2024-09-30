Two people were killed and three wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian armed forces strikes

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 17 times at localities in Donetsk region, Pokrovsk district suffered the most.

UNN writes with reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration and the press service of the Donetsk regional police.

Details

In the Donetsk region, two people were killed and three wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of Russian army strikes. According to the RMA, the Russian army fired 7 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. There were 2,637 hits along the front line and in the residential sector, the police report said.

Pokrovsk district suffered, in particular, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Kurakhove, 4 houses in Ostrovske, a multi-storey building and private houses in Hirnyk, a company in Shevchenko village, and a building in Sontsivka. In the Pokrovske community, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, and 5 private houses were damaged. It is also reported that a person was killed and a house was damaged in Lysivtsi.

In Pokrovsk, a private house, a multi-storey building, an outbuilding and 3 administrative buildings were damaged.

Destruction and injury of a person in Kramatorsk district.

A person was wounded in Kostyantynivka, 8 private houses, 3 trade pavilions, a pharmacy, an administrative building, an enterprise, an infrastructure facility, 4 gas pipelines and 4 power lines were damaged. - reports the press service of the Donetsk RMA.

It is also known that 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged in the Bakhmut district, in the Chasovoyarska community.

Recall

Russian army shelled 16 settlements in Donetsk region: three dead and 14 wounded, including a child.

Ukraine's General Staff: 153 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors