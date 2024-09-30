ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine's General Staff: 153 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Ukraine's General Staff: 153 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 153 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. Russians conducted 88 air strikes and over 4,400 attacks, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks.

Over the past day, 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 153 combat engagements were registered. The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove sector

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 88 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 146 UAVs. In addition, they fired more than 4,400 times, including 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

As indicated, yesterday the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.

The situation is reported to be as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and in the area of Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky sector, there was one battle near Verkhnekamianske.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 engagements took place, in particular near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar and Zhuravka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 25 enemy attacks near Tsukuryno, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivsky direction, Russian invaders carried out 17 offensives near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhiv sector. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks near Novodanylivka.

The situation remained unchanged in the Gulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Ukrainian settlements.

"Russian KABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of Russia, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 21 air strikes over the past day, using 30 KABs," the statement said.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff noted.

Plus 1502 occupants, 5 tanks, 27 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses30.09.24, 08:05 • 12180 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
