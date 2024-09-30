Ukraine's General Staff: 153 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past day, 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 88 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 146 UAVs. In addition, they fired more than 4,400 times, including 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

As indicated, yesterday the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.

The situation is reported to be as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and in the area of Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky sector, there was one battle near Verkhnekamianske.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 engagements took place, in particular near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar and Zhuravka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 25 enemy attacks near Tsukuryno, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivsky direction, Russian invaders carried out 17 offensives near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhiv sector. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks near Novodanylivka.

The situation remained unchanged in the Gulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Ukrainian settlements.

"Russian KABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of Russia, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 21 air strikes over the past day, using 30 KABs," the statement said.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff noted.

