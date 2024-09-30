Plus 1502 occupants, 5 tanks, 27 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost a number of units of its equipment and about 1250 soldiers at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/30/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 653,060 (+1250) people,

tanks - 8874 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,503 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 18,822 (+27) units,

MLRS - 1204 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 963 (+1) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 16,224 (+38),

cruise missiles - 2610 (+0),

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,548 (+53) units,

special equipment - 3313 (+16) units.

Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”