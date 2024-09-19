Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

Ten people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region yesterday, September 18. Russians attacked 13 settlements of the region with various types of weapons. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops fired 2,723 times at the front line and residential areas.

30 civilian objects were damaged, including 12 residential buildings, businesses, a morgue, cars, agricultural machinery, and critical infrastructure.

The Russians dropped two UMPB D-30SN guided missiles on Udachne , wounding two civilians and damaging a private house, a car, and critical infrastructure.

The occupants hit Malynivka with two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, injuring three residents and destroying a farm.

Kostyantynivka was shelled by Russian artillery - three people were injured, three apartment buildings, two civilian cars, and the power grid were damaged.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region: three people injured, two women in hospital

As a result of hostile shelling, one person was wounded in Toretsk and one in Chasovyi Yar.

Russian terrorists sent four UMPB D-30SN bombs to Druzhkivka, causing damage to the enterprise.

Myrnohrad withstood five bomb and artillery strikes, and three private houses, a morgue, a company, and a garage were damaged.

A private house was damaged in Pokrovsk and an industrial facility in Novoekonomichne. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a hit from the KABs.

Russians shelled Lyman with Uragan MLRS, damaging an apartment building, a railroad track, and a car.

In addition, last night the city suffered a new blow - at least 4 apartment buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

