Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105718 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179164 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143953 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140431 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178123 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 35453 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93098 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 63256 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36138 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 54335 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194096 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145217 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144874 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157221 views
Actual
Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23001 views

Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. Thirty objects were damaged, including residential buildings, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Ten people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region yesterday, September 18. Russians attacked 13 settlements of the region with various types of weapons. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops fired 2,723 times at the front line and residential areas.

30 civilian objects were damaged, including 12 residential buildings, businesses, a morgue, cars, agricultural machinery, and critical infrastructure.

  • The Russians dropped two UMPB D-30SN guided missiles on Udachne , wounding two civilians and damaging a private house, a car, and critical infrastructure.
  • The occupants hit Malynivka with two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, injuring three residents and destroying a farm.
  • Kostyantynivka was shelled by Russian artillery - three people were injured, three apartment buildings, two civilian cars, and the power grid were damaged.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region: three people injured, two women in hospital19.09.24, 09:52 • 13162 views

  • As a result of hostile shelling, one person was wounded in Toretsk and one in Chasovyi Yar.
  • Russian terrorists sent four UMPB D-30SN bombs to Druzhkivka, causing damage to the enterprise.
  • Myrnohrad withstood five bomb and artillery strikes, and three private houses, a morgue, a company, and a garage were damaged.
  • A private house was damaged in Pokrovsk and an industrial facility in Novoekonomichne. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a hit from the KABs.
  • Russians shelled Lyman with Uragan MLRS, damaging an apartment building, a railroad track, and a car.

In addition, last night the city suffered a new blow - at least 4 apartment buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russian Federation shells 9 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: two dead, one wounded19.09.24, 09:13 • 14118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
fab-250FAB-250
myrnohradMyrnohrad
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka

Contact us about advertising