Russian Federation shells 9 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: two dead, one wounded

At night and in the morning of September 19, Russian troops fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. The enemy attacked nine communities in the region with MLRS, artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs. The attack on Krasnopil community killed two people and injured two others. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Sumy, Bezdrytska, Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska communities came under hostile fire. There were 38 explosions.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and artillery. As a result of the shelling 2 civilians were wounded, 2 civilians died.

Velykopysarivska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: launches of unexploded ordnance from an airplane (2 explosions) were recorded.

Yunikivska community: there was a launch of an explosive device from an airplane (2 explosions).

Sumy community: an airplane launched a CAB (1 explosion).

Bezdrytska community: a launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.

Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the community's territory.

Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions).

Bilopilska community: an airplane launched a rocket-propelled grenade (2 explosions).

