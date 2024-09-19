Russian Federation shells 9 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: two dead, one wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russian Federation shells 9 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: two dead, one wounded

Russian Federation shells 9 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: two dead, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14119 views

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 38 explosions were recorded. In the Krasnopilska community, 2 civilians were killed and 2 others were wounded as a result of shelling.

At night and in the morning of September 19, Russian troops fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. The enemy attacked nine communities in the region with MLRS, artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs. The attack on Krasnopil community killed two people and injured two others. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN

Details 

 Sumy, Bezdrytska, Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska communities came under hostile fire. There were 38 explosions.

  • Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and artillery. As a result of the shelling 2 civilians were wounded, 2 civilians died.
  • Velykopysarivska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).
  • Mykolaivska community: launches of unexploded ordnance from an airplane (2 explosions) were recorded.
  • Yunikivska community: there was a launch of an explosive device from an airplane (2 explosions).
  • Sumy community: an airplane launched a CAB (1 explosion).
  • Bezdrytska community: a launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.
  • Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the community's territory.
  • Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: an airplane launched a rocket-propelled grenade (2 explosions).

Six people injured in morning Russian attack on Kupyansk, school and kindergarten damaged in Kharkiv
19.09.24, 08:56

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
sumySums

