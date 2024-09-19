Six people injured in morning Russian attack on Kupyansk, school and kindergarten damaged in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 19, Russian troops struck Kupiansk , injuring six people. In Kharkiv, a UAV hit a civilian infrastructure facility. Another guided missile strike in the regional center damaged, among other things, a school and a kindergarten. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded:

September 19 6:27 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. Three women and three men aged 50 to 85 years old were injured as a result of the shelling. All of them are in average condition.

19 September 05:41 Izium district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village. As a result of shelling in the open area the grass is burning.

September 19, 05:00 m. Kharkiv, Saltovsky district. Shelling of the civilian infrastructure facility, hitting the territory of the civilian infrastructure facility. The windows and gates were damaged.

September 19, 04:55 m. Kharkiv, Industrial district. Hostile shelling of the CAB took place, as a result of which a school, a kindergarten and 1 apartment building were damaged.

23:50 м. Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. Hostile shelling by S-300 took place, as a result of which the blast wave damaged windows in 9 multi-storey residential buildings, a shop window, and a fire broke out in the nearby forest - 1 private house, 2 outbuildings and forest floor over an area of 1500 m2;

18:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Hlushkivka village. A 50-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling . A 55-year-old woman died.

17:01 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Vasylivka village. As a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, grass on the area of 5 hectares and a tractor burned.

15:59 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 500 square meters, a firewood store and a building were burning.

15:24 Dergachivska TG, Velyki Prokhody village, nearby. As a result of the shelling, grass and houses were burning.

13:45 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novooosynove village. As a result of the shelling a private house and an outbuilding on the area of 80 square meters burned, the grass on the area of 300 square meters.

13:35 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The shelling destroyed a house, 3 outbuildings and a car

13:05 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi town. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 500 square meters.

11:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village, nearby. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 0,5 hectares.

09:19 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk, near, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.

