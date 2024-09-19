The enemy struck Kharkiv with UAVs: the consequences of arrivals

At about five in the morning, the enemy struck Kharkiv with at least three guided aerial bombs, UNN reports.

"Around 5:00, the occupants hit with a KAB in the Industrial district. It hit the ground between a gymnasium and a kindergarten. The windows were damaged. There were no casualties . Another hit in Saltivskiy district. Windows in residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv RMA, on his Telegram channel.

Mayor Igor Terekhov clarified that three arrivals were known. He also added that the third aircraft went down in the suburbs.

"Other places where enemy KABs hit are being clarified," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.