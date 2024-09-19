Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region: three people injured, two women in hospital

Two elderly women who were wounded during a nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district are in hospital in moderate condition, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Two elderly women who were wounded in a night attack by Russians in Zaporizhzhia district are now in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. They say there is no threat to their lives," said Fedorov.

According to him, the victims have torn and cut wounds, concussions and bruises. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

"The man, who was also injured by enemy fire, refused to be hospitalized," said the head of the RMA.

Recall

As a result of an enemy strike with guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhya region , woman was killed.

According to Fedorov, the occupants fired 161 times at 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region during the day. In particular, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Yulivka, Hryhorivka, Pyatikhatky, Zherebianky and Novodarivka. 67 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. 8 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole and Robotyne. 80 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 32 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.