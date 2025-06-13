Prince William's friend, Indian billionaire Sanjay Kapoor, dies after complications from bee sting - Daily Mail

53-year-old businessman Sanjay Kapur, head of auto giant Sona Comstar and close friend of Prince William, has tragically died in the UK after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing polo. The cause of death may have been anaphylactic shock, which caused a heart attack.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Indian businessman Sanjay Kapur lost consciousness yesterday while playing polo in the UK. It is reported that "he swallowed a bee in the middle of the match, which caused a fatal heart attack." It may have been caused by anaphylactic shock.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our chairman, Mr. Sanjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company. - said in Sona Comstar.

Writer and actor Suhel Seth wrote in X:

Deeply saddened by the death of @sunjaykapur: he passed away today in England. A terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues

Ashoka University in New Delhi, India, published online:

Ashoka University mourns the death of Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and a valued member of the Ashoka Fraternity

Kapur's relatives describe him as a regular visitor to the polo tour, a favorite of the royal family. His ex-wife and Bollywood star Karisma Kapur once stated that he went to play polo while their son was very ill.

(Sanjay) decided to continue, leaving me to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a polo match with Prince William. - she said in her divorce statement.

Let's add

His global automotive company Sona Comsta, which has operations in India, the USA, China, Mexico and Serbia, provided key supplies to the electric vehicle industry.Among Mr. Kapur's other positions were President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and Co-Chairman of the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

