Princess of the Netherlands broke her shoulder during a horse ride: details from the royal house

While riding, the heir to the throne in the Netherlands, Princess of Orange, fell from her horse and broke her shoulder. She was hospitalized in the medical center of Utrecht University, where she will undergo surgery in the near future. Further information regarding her official duties is expected later, reports the Royal House of the Netherlands, reports UNN.

Details

Princess of Orange broke her shoulder today after falling from a horse. She will undergo surgery at UMC Utrecht - the post reads.

The Royal House also adds that more information will be provided later regarding the Princess' participation in planned official meetings.

The Queen of the Netherlands presented Prague with the Bell of Freedom, cast from Russian shells