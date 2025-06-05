$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5750 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20289 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 34039 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39500 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50444 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51214 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83348 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61332 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48186 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67417 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the "genocide of the OUN and UPA": it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20695 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115136 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 127048 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186387 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226440 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84590 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61319 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106318 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331898 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173709 views
The Queen of the Netherlands presented Prague with the Bell of Freedom, cast from Russian shells

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Queen Maxima presented the Cathedral in Prague with the Bell of Freedom, made from Russian shells fired at Ukraine. The bell symbolizes solidarity with Ukraine and all victims of aggression.

The Queen of the Netherlands presented Prague with the Bell of Freedom, cast from Russian shells

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands presented the Bell of Freedom, which was cast from Russian shells fired at Ukraine, to the Church of the Most Holy Savior (Salvator) in Prague. The bell was officially handed over to the church in the presence of the Czech presidential couple, Petr Pavel and his wife Eva. This is reported by UNN with reference to Czech Radio.

Details

During a short ceremony, the bell was consecrated by Catholic priest, theologian and philosopher Tomáš Halík. He called for prayers for an end to wars and violence, for peace and justice, and for an end to the war in Ukraine, stressing that it is time to turn military weapons into bells of peace.

The bell was cast in the royal workshop of Eisbouts in the Netherlands. And the idea of its creation arose near the Embassy of the Netherlands in Prague. The Prague association Sanctus Castulus (Saint Castulus) took part in the initiative.

I quoted the verse from the Bible "Beat your plowshares into swords" and added that weapons of violence and hatred will turn into bells of freedom

 - said Halik.

Before the start of the ceremony, Queen Maxima, accompanied by President Pavel and his wife Eva, walked across the Charles Bridge to the church. They inspected the first few statues in the direction of Křižovnická Square (Crusaders Square).

Halik called the bell a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and with all persecuted and wounded people.

It will outlive us for many generations and centuries. I think that the symbolic bell from the very heart of Prague will speak to the whole world. The bell will temporarily remain in the presbytery of the church, and it is planned to put it on the bell tower in the fall 

Halik noted.

The creators added material from sleeves collected in Ukraine and sent to the Czech Republic last week to its body. The bell's body is decorated with many small crosses, which symbolize the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine. The unique steel heart of the bell was made at a foundry in Ostrava.

A part of the Russian S-300 missile that Russia threw at Ukraine is placed in the heart of the bell

– said the representative of the Sanctus Castulus organization, which is engaged in the transportation and installation of the bell, Ondřej Boháč.

According to the Office of the President of the Czech Republic, the main goal of the state visit of the Dutch royal couple is to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, based on common values such as membership in the European Union and NATO, deeper economic cooperation and strengthening European competitiveness.

Let us remind you

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in the Sumy region the enemy is breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces and expanding the bridgehead, in the Kharkiv region the advance of the Russian army has intensified, and in the Chernihiv region they have begun to use more KABs and aviation missiles.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Petr Pavel
Prague
Chernihiv Oblast
NATO
European Union
S-300 missile system
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Ukraine
