Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139189 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173703 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101199 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110961 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113094 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55799 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 62327 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189962 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142402 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138475 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155319 views
Actual
Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff

Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16019 views

Over 70 combat engagements took place over the last day. The most intense fighting was in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors.

The situation at the front remains complicated and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses suffered by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. In total, more than 70 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 27, reports UNN.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector , Russian occupants twice tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk, our troops repelled the attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units six times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield with the Chief of the Slovak General Staff27.09.24, 15:26 • 13334 views

Today, in the Liman sector , the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Four engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

In Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three assault actions with the support of army aviation in the direction of the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka and Stupochka. All attacks were repelled.

In Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka and New York, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Druzhba, Berestka and Kostiantynivka are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy has already made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 15 enemy attacks so far, with four attacks continuing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Ukraine's military supplies for 2025 are in jeopardy - Bloomberg27.09.24, 14:01 • 16763 views

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, 13 attacks by the occupation army have been repelled so far, and four attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled five attacks towards Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodiane and Katerynivka, three more attacks are ongoing, and the enemy's attempts to advance have failed.

On the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions, the occupants made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

According to available information, today the enemy carried out six air strikes on the Kursk region, using seven air bombs.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising