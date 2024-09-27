Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff

The situation at the front remains complicated and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses suffered by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. In total, more than 70 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 27, reports UNN.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector , Russian occupants twice tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk, our troops repelled the attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units six times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Today, in the Liman sector , the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Four engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

In Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three assault actions with the support of army aviation in the direction of the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka and Stupochka. All attacks were repelled.

In Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka and New York, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Druzhba, Berestka and Kostiantynivka are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy has already made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 15 enemy attacks so far, with four attacks continuing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, 13 attacks by the occupation army have been repelled so far, and four attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled five attacks towards Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodiane and Katerynivka, three more attacks are ongoing, and the enemy's attempts to advance have failed.

On the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions, the occupants made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

According to available information, today the enemy carried out six air strikes on the Kursk region, using seven air bombs.