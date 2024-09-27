Ukraine's military supplies for 2025 are in jeopardy - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174325 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141679 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145381 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115267 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70448 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76858 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44955 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36363 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203123 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143868 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143670 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139555 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156325 views
Actual
Ukraine's military supplies for 2025 are in jeopardy - Bloomberg

Ukraine's military supplies for 2025 are in jeopardy - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16764 views

Ukraine's allies will seek additional sources of funding to continue military support in 2025. The $50 billion from the G7 may not be enough to cover Ukraine's needs.

The supply of military aid to Ukraine for the next year is under threat due to a lack of funding from its allies. Ukraine is trying to convince its Western allies to fulfill their financial obligations.  Moscow's military machine, on the other hand, is ahead of Kyiv in its ability to acquire much-needed ammunition, missiles and other equipment to repel attacks. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports

Much of Ukraine's military support in 2025 is tied to the Group of Seven's $50 billion loan agreement with the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. 

The allies are still haggling over the final details of the deal, and the U.S. wants assurances that Hungary will not block European Union measures. The final amount could be less if an agreement is not reached,” Bloomberg notes .

But even if a deal is reached, $50 billion would still not be enough to cover Ukraine's needs for another year of war - and the allies would have to find a way beyond that funding, people say.

The Ukrainian government forecasts a budget deficit of 19% of gross domestic product in 2025, requiring about $35 billion to fill it, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last month.

Zelenskyy - Harris: a just peace is impossible without US support26.09.24, 23:33 • 18956 views

More than half of this amount will come from the International Monetary Fund and the EU, and about $15 billion is needed to replenish the balance - according to officials, this may require some of the G7 loans.

In addition, we are talking about military funding. The $50 billion to be allocated by the  G7 will be roughly equivalent to the military aid that the United States and key European allies provided between January 2023 and June of this year. 

According to data compiled by the Kiel Institute, the United States provided about 31.5 billion euros during this period, while Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy provided about 15.7 billion euros.

Stoltenberg: NATO could have done more to prevent war in Ukraine14.09.24, 14:57 • 83697 views

These figures may not include all military support provided to Ukraine, as some countries do not disclose all assistance provided. In other cases, promises have not yet been fulfilled. Among other things, the Ukrainian military is counting on allies to help it acquire artillery ammunition, missiles, and air defense systems.

The looming money crisis among allies comes at a dangerous time for Ukraine and could force Kyiv to negotiate from a position of weakness, people say.

Next year will be particularly important because in 2026, the Russian economy may begin to experience growing pressure, a dynamic that, according to one European government, could undermine Putin's belief that time is on his side.

Biden to hold next Ramstein in Germany on October 12 - White House27.09.24, 08:45 • 25215 views

Moscow, whose production is supported by supplies from Iran and North Korea, continues to direct budgetary funding to its military efforts. In 2025, Russia plans to spend 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) on defense, or 6.2% of gross domestic product. It is expected that in 2025, defense and security expenditures will account for about 40% of the total budget of Russia.

Ukraine's European allies are facing financial difficulties of their own. The German government is constrained by constitutional debt limits and has reduced direct funding to Kyiv. France has a new government after a tumultuous election season and is under pressure from the EU to reduce its deficit. In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition may be bound by spending commitments.

Negotiations on a new EU budget, as well as possible measures to increase defense spending by hundreds of billions of euros, are likely to be postponed until after the German elections.

Aid from the United Kingdom, a staunch ally that has often been the first to provide modern weapons, also appears to have stalled recently, according to an official familiar with the matter. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his constituents that they are in for tough times as he tries to rein in spending, although he also told the UN on Wednesday that Britain's support for Ukraine is “ironclad.

Of course, the promises of NATO allies continue to flow, the newspaper notes. On Thursday, Biden announced nearly $8 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and plans to convene a meeting of key allies to coordinate additional support during his visit to Germany next month.

The statement, which coincided with Zelenskiy's visit to the White House, says Biden is instructing the Pentagon to disburse all remaining aid to Ukraine by the end of his presidential term. The Defense Ministry also presents an initial aid package that includes additional air defense systems, drones, and ammunition.

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion26.09.24, 13:15 • 17801 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising