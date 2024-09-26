Zelenskyy - Harris: a just peace is impossible without US support

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176147 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142595 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145934 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186616 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176649 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 116108 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 76148 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 82729 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 51884 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 42919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176147 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144335 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156643 views
Zelenskyy - Harris: a just peace is impossible without US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18957 views

The President of Ukraine called for continued pressure on Russia to end the war. Zelenskyy discussed with Kamala Harris the victory plan and the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a just peace is impossible without the support of the United States, and therefore it is necessary to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Zelensky said this during a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

I would especially like to thank you for your participation in the peace summit, and it was really very important for us, and we remember it. The format was very successful, we are now preparing for the second summit and we need to end this war, we need a just peace, we need to protect our people, children and Putin's axis of aggression. We are grateful to America for supporting Ukraine all this time. And we will have an important meeting today, just after I spoke with President Biden and laid out a plan for victory, and I will share some of the details of the plan with Vice President Harris. And that is crucial for us, for us to be fully understood, and for us to continue to work in full coordination with the U.S. 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that he had met with members of Congress today.

"We cannot win this war without it, and there can be no peace without the support of the United States. Madam Vice President, this is our, as you said, what is the seventh meeting? The seventh meeting. Well, not the last, of course. I remember this is the third meeting this year, and thank you. I want to inform you about the latest developments on the battlefield, of course, and about Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region, what has been achieved on the battlefield, and what our plans are. Today we feel strong support from you, as you said, we need to continue to put pressure on Russia to stop the war. And in order to conclude a long-term and just peace, this is a priority for us. And for other countries that stand for freedom, for this particular conflict not to be frozen, but to achieve real peace," Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that it is necessary to continue applying decisive sanctions against Russia, including using the proceeds from Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

"We, of course, must make enormous efforts to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. And I want to inform you about the latest missile attacks, including those with the help of Shahed drones, on Ukraine's infrastructure. To do this, we need to strengthen our air defense systems to save the lives of Ukrainians and protect us from Russian terror," the head of state summarized.

Previously

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris saidthat if dictators like Putin are allowed to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue to do so, and Putin may target Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
natoNATO
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

