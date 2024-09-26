Zelenskyy - Harris: a just peace is impossible without US support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a just peace is impossible without the support of the United States, and therefore it is necessary to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Zelensky said this during a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

I would especially like to thank you for your participation in the peace summit, and it was really very important for us, and we remember it. The format was very successful, we are now preparing for the second summit and we need to end this war, we need a just peace, we need to protect our people, children and Putin's axis of aggression. We are grateful to America for supporting Ukraine all this time. And we will have an important meeting today, just after I spoke with President Biden and laid out a plan for victory, and I will share some of the details of the plan with Vice President Harris. And that is crucial for us, for us to be fully understood, and for us to continue to work in full coordination with the U.S. - Zelensky said.

He noted that he had met with members of Congress today.

"We cannot win this war without it, and there can be no peace without the support of the United States. Madam Vice President, this is our, as you said, what is the seventh meeting? The seventh meeting. Well, not the last, of course. I remember this is the third meeting this year, and thank you. I want to inform you about the latest developments on the battlefield, of course, and about Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region, what has been achieved on the battlefield, and what our plans are. Today we feel strong support from you, as you said, we need to continue to put pressure on Russia to stop the war. And in order to conclude a long-term and just peace, this is a priority for us. And for other countries that stand for freedom, for this particular conflict not to be frozen, but to achieve real peace," Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that it is necessary to continue applying decisive sanctions against Russia, including using the proceeds from Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

"We, of course, must make enormous efforts to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. And I want to inform you about the latest missile attacks, including those with the help of Shahed drones, on Ukraine's infrastructure. To do this, we need to strengthen our air defense systems to save the lives of Ukrainians and protect us from Russian terror," the head of state summarized.

