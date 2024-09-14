Stoltenberg: NATO could have done more to prevent war in Ukraine

NATO could have done more to arm Ukraine to try to prevent a Russian invasion in 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Saturday, Reuters reports UNN.

Now we provide military means for war - then we could provide military means to prevent war - Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg pointed to the reluctance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to provide the weapons requested by Kyiv before Russia's full-scale invasion, for fear of escalating tensions with the Kremlin.

In the interview, Stoltenberg also said that an end to the war in Ukraine can only be achieved at the negotiating table.

“To end this war, at some point we will have to re-engage in a dialog with Russia. But it should be based on Ukrainian strength,” he said.

