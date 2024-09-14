ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Stoltenberg: NATO could have done more to prevent war in Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO could have done more to prevent war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance could provide Ukraine with more military equipment to prevent a Russian invasion. He also emphasized that ending the war is possible only at the negotiating table.

NATO could have done more to arm Ukraine to try to prevent a Russian invasion in 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Saturday, Reuters reports UNN.

Now we provide military means for war - then we could provide military means to prevent war

- Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg pointed to the reluctance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to provide the weapons requested by Kyiv before Russia's full-scale invasion, for fear of escalating tensions with the Kremlin.

In the interview, Stoltenberg also said that an end to the war in Ukraine can only be achieved at the negotiating table.

“To end this war, at some point we will have to re-engage in a dialog with Russia. But it should be based on Ukrainian strength,” he said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

