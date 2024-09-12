Putin makes cynical statement about long-range missile strikes on Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically commented on the possible consent of Western countries to strike Russia with long-range missiles and noted that this would mean that NATO countries are directly involved in the war, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

According to Putin, Kyiv is already striking at Russia with drones, so it is not a question of allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory, but of "NATO directly participating in a military conflict.

"This is not about allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It is about making a decision whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine. This is their direct participation. It will mean that NATO countries are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us," Putin said.

According to him, the reason for NATO's "direct involvement" in the event of long-range strikes on Russian territory is that Ukraine cannot control the missiles on its own and does not have the intelligence to guide them. Therefore, NATO experts will be directly involved in possible strikes against Russia, Putin said.

Recall

The day before, the Guardian reportedthat Britain had decided to allow Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory. In addition, at a meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to convey to Joe Biden Ukraine's wishes to use US long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media