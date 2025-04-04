Kathy Hochul

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9406 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16880 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57371 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380061 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212687 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243654 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254810 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121048 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 201160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 380020 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303229 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10931 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37215 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65474 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51490 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121790 views
Kathy Hochul

Governor of New York since 2021
US to restrict drone flights over critical infrastructure in New York

The US Federal Aviation Administration imposes restrictions on the use of drones over critical infrastructure in New York City. The decision is a precautionary measure after drones were spotted near strategic facilities in New Jersey.

News of the World • December 20, 02:17 AM • 16885 views

The airport in New York was closed for about an hour due to drones

New York's Stewart Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby. The state's governor calls for tighter control over drones after a series of similar incidents.

Crimes and emergencies • December 15, 02:28 AM • 20772 views

One person is killed in a small plane crash on the border between New York and Connecticut

A small plane crashed on the median of the I-684 highway in Westchester County. There were two people on board, one of them died, and the accident caused a leak of aviation fuel.

News of the World • December 13, 08:48 AM • 16173 views

New York City introduces a $9 entrance fee to Manhattan

Starting January 5, Manhattan will introduce an entry fee, which will increase by 2028. The funds will be used to improve public transportation and the subway to the tune of $15 billion.

News of the World • November 15, 05:30 AM • 17828 views

Deadly storm in New York City throws B-52 bomber off platform and blows off roof of 19th century church

A powerful storm in New York State caused severe damage, including damage to a B-52 bomber and a historic church. The governor declared a state of emergency due to the threat of further hazards.

News of the World • July 18, 03:19 AM • 22909 views