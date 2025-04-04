Kathy Hochul

The US Federal Aviation Administration imposes restrictions on the use of drones over critical infrastructure in New York City. The decision is a precautionary measure after drones were spotted near strategic facilities in New Jersey.
New York's Stewart Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby. The state's governor calls for
tighter control over drones after a series of similar incidents.
A small plane crashed on the median of the I-684 highway in Westchester County. There were two people on board, one of them died,
and the accident caused a leak of aviation fuel.
Starting January 5, Manhattan will introduce an entry fee, which will increase by 2028. The funds will be used to improve public
transportation and the subway to the tune of $15 billion.
A powerful storm in New York State caused severe damage, including damage to a B-52 bomber and a historic church. The governor
declared a state of emergency due to the threat of further hazards.