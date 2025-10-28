Vance assured that the US would pay military salaries despite the government shutdown

US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that President Donald Trump's administration plans to pay servicemen this week, despite the ongoing government shutdown, which has lasted 28 days – the second longest in US history. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We believe we will be able to continue paying the troops on Friday. – Vance told reporters after meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration has already bypassed Congress by transferring about $8 billion from a research and development fund to cover military expenses. At the same time, a number of Republicans warned that if the lockdown continued, it would be impossible to guarantee further payments.

Despite Vance's statement, he did not specify how exactly the White House plans to implement the funding. Republican Senator Mike Rounds noted that this issue was not discussed during the meeting, and the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, admitted that he had no information about the resources available to the administration.

Other federal employees, including civilian Pentagon staff and air traffic controllers, remain unpaid, which is already affecting critical areas.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to pay everyone, because the Democrats have done a very bad job for us. – Vance said, accusing Democrats of blocking the Republican temporary funding plan.

Democrats insist on restoring expired health insurance subsidies and accuse the White House of deliberately pressuring vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the lockdown are spreading to transport and social programs. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy warned that due to the lack of pay for air traffic controllers, flight delays are increasing at major airports – from Newark to Dallas.

In addition, the government has suspended funding for food assistance (SNAP), which is used by more than 41 million Americans. This has already led to a lawsuit by 25 states and the District of Columbia, which accused the federal government of refusing to use the reserve $6 billion to continue payments.

For weeks, my office has been sounding the alarm about the impact of the Republican government shutdown on New Yorkers' access to critical programs like SNAP. – said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Thus, the Trump administration is trying to maintain funding for the army, while more and more areas of civilian life in the US are on the verge of paralysis due to the prolonged budget blockade.

