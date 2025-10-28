Vance assured that the US would pay military salaries despite the government shutdown

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
08:10 PM • 800 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 31219 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 25498 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 30656 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55394 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 34839 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25970 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21614 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16825 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 53566 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.5m/s
80%
744mm
Popular news
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37709 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19338 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21941 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12067 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6764 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 31219 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37749 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 48585 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55394 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 53566 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Netherlands
Sudan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6800 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12097 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21969 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19368 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 43012 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian

Vance assured that the US would pay military salaries despite the government shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Trump administration would pay service members this week, despite the ongoing government shutdown. This comes amid a budget stalemate affecting other federal services and social programs.

Vance assured that the US would pay military salaries despite the government shutdown

US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that President Donald Trump's administration plans to pay servicemen this week, despite the ongoing government shutdown, which has lasted 28 days – the second longest in US history. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We believe we will be able to continue paying the troops on Friday.

– Vance told reporters after meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration has already bypassed Congress by transferring about $8 billion from a research and development fund to cover military expenses. At the same time, a number of Republicans warned that if the lockdown continued, it would be impossible to guarantee further payments.

States sue Trump administration over food aid suspension28.10.25, 21:02 • 1324 views

Despite Vance's statement, he did not specify how exactly the White House plans to implement the funding. Republican Senator Mike Rounds noted that this issue was not discussed during the meeting, and the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, admitted that he had no information about the resources available to the administration.

Other federal employees, including civilian Pentagon staff and air traffic controllers, remain unpaid, which is already affecting critical areas.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to pay everyone, because the Democrats have done a very bad job for us.

– Vance said, accusing Democrats of blocking the Republican temporary funding plan.

Democrats insist on restoring expired health insurance subsidies and accuse the White House of deliberately pressuring vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the lockdown are spreading to transport and social programs. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy warned that due to the lack of pay for air traffic controllers, flight delays are increasing at major airports – from Newark to Dallas.

Aviation collapse in the USA: over 1600 flights delayed due to government shutdown, which has been ongoing for 27 days27.10.25, 19:07 • 7140 views

In addition, the government has suspended funding for food assistance (SNAP), which is used by more than 41 million Americans. This has already led to a lawsuit by 25 states and the District of Columbia, which accused the federal government of refusing to use the reserve $6 billion to continue payments.

For weeks, my office has been sounding the alarm about the impact of the Republican government shutdown on New Yorkers' access to critical programs like SNAP.

– said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Thus, the Trump administration is trying to maintain funding for the army, while more and more areas of civilian life in the US are on the verge of paralysis due to the prolonged budget blockade.

Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million donation for military salaries during the shutdown24.10.25, 19:32 • 3125 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
J. D. Vance
Kathy Hochul
The Pentagon
United States Congress
White House
New York (state)
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States