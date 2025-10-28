States sue Trump administration over food aid suspension

$42.070.07
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 31191 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM • 25487 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 30646 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55378 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 34835 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25968 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21613 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16825 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 53561 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Publications
Exclusives
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37709 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19338 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21941 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12067 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6764 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 31192 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37733 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 48578 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55379 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 53561 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6784 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12085 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21957 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19355 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 43009 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian

States sue Trump administration over food aid suspension

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

A coalition of 25 states and the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court, seeking to block the Donald Trump administration from suspending food aid payments starting November 1. The lawsuit was filed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would not use $6 billion from a reserve fund to finance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

25 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court, seeking to block the Donald Trump administration from suspending food aid payments starting November 1. The lawsuit was filed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the agency would not use $6 billion from the reserve fund to finance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The federal government has the money to continue funding SNAP aid – they chose to harm millions of families across the country who are already struggling to make ends meet.

— said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

The lawsuit states that the refusal to pay violates the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, which requires aid to be provided to all eligible households and for reserve funds to be used when needed. The plaintiffs argue that the non-payment would be the first such instance in SNAP's 60-year history.

Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million donation for military salaries during the shutdown24.10.25, 19:32 • 3125 views

The states demand that the court order the USDA to use reserve funds for November payments so that millions of American families are not left without food aid.

Millions of Americans are about to start starving because the federal government has decided to suspend food aid that it is legally obligated to provide.

— said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture responded by saying that Senate Democrats should "rally behind the far-left wing of the party, or reopen the government so that mothers, infants, and the most vulnerable among us can receive timely assistance through the WIC and SNAP programs."

More than 41 million low-income Americans receive SNAP benefits. The government shutdown also threatens benefits for about 7 million WIC participants. The case will be heard by federal judge Indira Talwani.

Trump set a historic anti-record for the duration of the US government shutdown23.10.25, 17:39 • 3470 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
US Elections
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States