Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million donation for military salaries during the shutdown

The Pentagon announced that it had received an anonymous donation of $130 million to pay military personnel during the US government shutdown, which the administration may not be able to legally implement, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

On October 23, 2025, the Department of Defense accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million under its general authority to accept gifts. The donation was made on the condition that it would be used to offset the costs of military personnel salaries and benefits. - Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Friday.

As the publication notes, this donation is another maneuver by President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening control over government functions amid the government shutdown, which is now in its fourth week. The White House has taken steps to lay off federal employees and cut funding for projects in areas controlled by Democrats, which has led to lawsuits.

An attempt to pay US military personnel during a government shutdown could prove politically popular and also highlight the unwillingness of Democrats in Congress to approve a government spending bill. However, federal law usually prohibits private individuals from making targeted donations to the government.

While private individuals can make unconditional donations to the US Treasury, they are credited to the general fund or used to pay down the national debt. These funds cannot be spent without congressional appropriations, and it is the lack of appropriations that has led to the government shutdown.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request as to whether using these funds to pay military salaries would be a violation of the law.

The total amount of $130 million would cover only a small portion of the payroll for approximately 1.3 million military personnel — an average of about $100 per person. According to the US Department of the Treasury, the government spent $9.8 billion on military personnel in September. The next payday for military personnel is October 29.

On Thursday, Trump said that his unnamed "friend" had written a check for $130 million to cover a deficit in the military. Federal civilian employees and military personnel generally do not get paid during a shutdown. However, earlier this month, Trump instructed the Pentagon to find any available funds to pay military personnel.

According to the publication, there are exceptions to federal restrictions on the government accepting donations. The National Park Service is one of them, allowing Trump to accept donations to fund repairs to the White House, which is located in a national park.

Under 1956 laws, the military also has limited authority to accept private donations, but only for two specific purposes: supporting military schools, hospitals, libraries, museums, cemeteries, and similar institutions, and assisting military personnel and civilian employees wounded or killed in the line of duty.

The White House has expanded its authority over federal budget measures during the shutdown. Trump's budget director, Russell Vought, said he could unilaterally suspend spending or lay off federal employees during a shutdown, which has led to lawsuits. The cuts primarily affected jurisdictions that voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024.

The Office of Management and Budget did not respond to media inquiries about what authority the government has to accept donations for the maintenance of military personnel.

The shutdown, which began on October 1, shows no signs of ending soon, as Republicans and Democrats are at an impasse over federal government funding. Democrats insist that any spending bill must also include an extension of expiring health care subsidies, Bloomberg summarizes.

