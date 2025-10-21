$41.730.10
US Senate fails to resolve shutdown for 11th time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Democrats in the US Senate have rejected a temporary funding bill proposed by the Republican Party for the 11th time. The government shutdown is approaching its fourth week, making it the third longest in the country's history.

US Senate fails to resolve shutdown for 11th time

In the upper chamber of the US Congress - the Senate - Democrats for the 11th time rejected the government's temporary funding bill proposed by the Republican Party, as the government shutdown approaches its fourth week, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Senators voted 50-43 in favor of the bill passed by the US House of Representatives, which provides for government funding until November 21.

Republican Party leadership and the White House on Monday expressed hope for a quick end to the shutdown after the "No Kings" rallies held this weekend. However, Democrats have repeatedly denied any connection between their shutdown stance and the protests, and there is no indication that lawmakers are close to ending it.

Meanwhile, as The Hill writes, Senate Majority Leader Republican John Thune said on Monday that the shutdown has dragged on so long that it's time to think about bringing the Republican-controlled House of Representatives back to Washington to pass a new temporary funding bill, as there is a month left until November 21, the date the resolution is set to expire.

Asked if it was time to "start thinking about getting the House back and extending" the funding period provided by the resolution, Thune answered in the affirmative. "Yes, of course," he said. "Every day we have less time to fund the government."

The last vote in the US House of Representatives took place on September 19, when H.R. 5371, a "clean" draft resolution to extend government funding until November 21, was passed, and the bill was sent to the Senate. Since then, Thune has introduced this bill to the Senate 11 times, and Democratic senators have blocked it 11 times.

House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson has repeatedly stated that he does not plan to reconvene the House until Democratic senators agree to reopen the government by passing the 24-page funding bill approved by the House in September.

Monday marked the 20th day of the government shutdown in the US, the third longest shutdown in the country's history.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Mike Johnson
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
United States