09:14 PM • 6552 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
08:45 PM • 14281 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 22245 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 36485 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 28910 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 45214 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 67604 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 46450 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 48703 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36667 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
US Vice President mocks Trump's opponents with video depicting him as king (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance published an AI-generated video in which Donald Trump appears as a king, with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer kneeling before him. This was a response to mass protests in the US against the Trump administration under the slogan "No Kings."

US Vice President mocks Trump's opponents with video depicting him as king (video)

US Vice President J.D. Vance mocked Americans protesting against Donald Trump and posted an AI-generated video on his page depicting US President Donald Trump as a king, UNN reports with reference to Clash Report.

Details

The culmination of the video was a scene in which prominent Democrats - former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - kneel before Trump.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the US was engulfed in mass protests - thousands of people took to the streets as part of the "No Kings" action against the administration of President Donald Trump.

Vita Zelenetska

