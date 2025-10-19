US Vice President mocks Trump's opponents with video depicting him as king (video)

US Vice President J.D. Vance mocked Americans protesting against Donald Trump and posted an AI-generated video on his page depicting US President Donald Trump as a king, UNN reports with reference to Clash Report.

Details

The culmination of the video was a scene in which prominent Democrats - former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - kneel before Trump.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the US was engulfed in mass protests - thousands of people took to the streets as part of the "No Kings" action against the administration of President Donald Trump.