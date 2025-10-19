US Vice President mocks Trump's opponents with video depicting him as king (video)
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President J.D. Vance published an AI-generated video in which Donald Trump appears as a king, with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer kneeling before him. This was a response to mass protests in the US against the Trump administration under the slogan "No Kings."
US Vice President J.D. Vance mocked Americans protesting against Donald Trump and posted an AI-generated video on his page depicting US President Donald Trump as a king, UNN reports with reference to Clash Report.
Details
The culmination of the video was a scene in which prominent Democrats - former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - kneel before Trump.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that the US was engulfed in mass protests - thousands of people took to the streets as part of the "No Kings" action against the administration of President Donald Trump.