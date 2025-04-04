$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10428 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18182 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58245 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116764 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243729 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381584 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304136 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38235 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66476 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122075 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Nancy Pelosi

China's third defense minister in a row has been investigated for corruption

China has launched an investigation into Defense Minister Dongjun on suspicion of corruption. This is the third consecutive head of the Chinese defense ministry who has been under investigation for corruption.

News of the World • November 27, 02:41 PM • 15640 views

Pelosi considers how Biden's slowness during his exit from the presidential race contributed to the Democrats' defeat

Nancy Pelosi said Biden's late decision to withdraw from the presidential race hurt Democrats. She said an early exit could have given other candidates a chance in open primaries.

News of the World • November 9, 10:52 AM • 20879 views

Kamala Harris made an unexpected statement after her election defeat

US Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters not to give up after the election defeat. She recognized the results, congratulated Trump, and emphasized the importance of fighting for justice.

News of the World • November 6, 10:19 PM • 33371 views

Trump promised revenge: Politico reveals which American politicians are on the “blacklist”

Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.

News of the World • November 6, 08:34 PM • 56959 views

The attacker on Nancy Pelosi's husband received a life sentence

A California state court has sentenced David DePaul to life in prison for assaulting Nancy Pelosi's husband. Earlier, a federal court had already sentenced him to 30 years behind bars.

News of the World • October 29, 11:55 PM • 20626 views

Trump says he has good relations with Zelensky

Donald Trump spoke about his good relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which developed after the impeachment case. According to Trump, the Ukrainian president helped him without confirming the accusations of pressure.

News of the World • September 30, 04:39 PM • 18995 views

Democratic donors start mobilizing to raise money for Harris in case Biden drops out - Politico

Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.

News of the World • July 20, 12:27 PM • 25040 views

Biden announces return to campaign after recovering from COVID-19

President Biden plans to resume campaigning next week after recovering from COVID-19. This decision confirms his intention to run for a second term, despite calls from some Democrats to drop out of the race.

Politics • July 19, 07:46 PM • 41572 views

Taiwan sends forces to areas around the island after China launches "punitive" exercises

China has launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in response to the inauguration of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, which Beijing views as separatist activity, while Taiwan has deployed troops and tracked Chinese movements to defend its territory.

News of the World • May 23, 05:31 AM • 17873 views

In the US, the attacker on the husband of former House Speaker Pelosi was sentenced to 30 years in prison

A US court has sentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for breaking into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco and assaulting her husband Paul.

News of the World • May 18, 09:38 AM • 26276 views

Blinken in Beijing meets with Xi Jinping, expresses US concerns about China's support for Russia

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.

Economy • April 26, 10:06 AM • 24771 views

Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian president "president of Mexico"

During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.

Politics • February 10, 11:00 PM • 95063 views

Nancy Pelosi calls on the FBI to investigate the financing of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States

Nancy Pelosi has called on the FBI to investigate whether some pro-Palestinian protests in the US have links to Russia or Russian funding. She believes that Putin may be behind some of the protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

News of the World • January 29, 12:28 AM • 30441 views