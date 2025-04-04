China has launched an investigation into Defense Minister Dongjun on suspicion of corruption. This is the third consecutive head of the Chinese defense ministry who has been under investigation for corruption.
Nancy Pelosi said Biden's late decision to withdraw from the presidential race hurt Democrats. She said an early exit could have given other candidates a chance in open primaries.
US Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters not to give up after the election defeat. She recognized the results, congratulated Trump, and emphasized the importance of fighting for justice.
Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.
A California state court has sentenced David DePaul to life in prison for assaulting Nancy Pelosi's husband. Earlier, a federal court had already sentenced him to 30 years behind bars.
Donald Trump spoke about his good relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which developed after the impeachment case. According to Trump, the Ukrainian president helped him without confirming the accusations of pressure.
Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.
President Biden plans to resume campaigning next week after recovering from COVID-19. This decision confirms his intention to run for a second term, despite calls from some Democrats to drop out of the race.
China has launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in response to the inauguration of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, which Beijing views as separatist activity, while Taiwan has deployed troops and tracked Chinese movements to defend its territory.
A US court has sentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for breaking into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco and assaulting her husband Paul.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.
During a press conference, U. S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "the president of Mexico," which sparked discussions on social media in both countries.
Nancy Pelosi has called on the FBI to investigate whether some pro-Palestinian protests in the US have links to Russia or Russian funding. She believes that Putin may be behind some of the protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.