Nancy Pelosi calls on the FBI to investigate the financing of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, January 28, that in her opinion, some of the protests taking place in the United States, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, may be linked to Russia and that the FBI should investigate how they are financed. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

Their calls for a ceasefire are Putin's message... Make no mistake, this is directly related to what he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would like to see. I think some of these protesters are acting spontaneously, of course, and sincerely. Some, in my opinion, are connected to Russia. In some cases, the funding has to be investigated, and I want to ask the FBI to investigate it Pelosi said in an interview with CNN.

Context

Earlier, the White House, commenting on media reports on the situation in the Middle East, reiterated the need for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and its right to self-defense.

During a recent tour of the Middle East, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also stated that the United States supports Israel's right to take measures to prevent a repeat of the October 7 terrorist attacks, while emphasizing the need to minimize damage to civilians.

