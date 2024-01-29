ukenru
Nancy Pelosi calls on the FBI to investigate the financing of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States

Nancy Pelosi calls on the FBI to investigate the financing of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30419 views

Nancy Pelosi has called on the FBI to investigate whether some pro-Palestinian protests in the US have links to Russia or Russian funding. She believes that Putin may be behind some of the protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, January 28, that in her opinion, some of the protests taking place in the United States, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, may be linked to Russia and that the FBI should investigate how they are financed. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

Their calls for a ceasefire are Putin's message... Make no mistake, this is directly related to what he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would like to see. I think some of these protesters are acting spontaneously, of course, and sincerely. Some, in my opinion, are connected to Russia. In some cases, the funding has to be investigated, and I want to ask the FBI to investigate it

Pelosi said in an interview with CNN.

Context

Earlier, the White House, commenting on media reports on the situation in the Middle East, reiterated the need for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and its right to self-defense.

During a recent tour of the Middle East, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also stated that the United States supports Israel's right to take measures to prevent a repeat of the October 7 terrorist attacks, while emphasizing the need to minimize damage to civilians.

White House staff evacuated due to pro-Palestinian rallies in Washington14.01.24, 09:25 • 30297 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
nancy-pelosiNancy Pelosi
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

