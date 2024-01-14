White House staff evacuated due to pro-Palestinian rallies in Washington

After a large-scale Palestinian rally near the White House, U.S. intelligence agencies evacuated employees of the U.S. presidential administration. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Last night, protesters almost destroyed the fortified fence near the White House. In this regard, the Secret Service decided to evacuate a small number of White House staff.

Some protesters also threw water bottles, sticks and Palestinian flags at the officers. Some even tried to climb over the fence.

At the same time, American intelligence agencies assure that the actual White House fence and adjacent buildings remained intact.

However, due to the damage to the fence , some media representatives and employees who were near Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily evacuated.

The Secret Service installed a special fence ahead of the demonstration in front of the White House. The protesters demand an end to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The rally was attended by thousands of protesters, some of whom carried placards with inscriptions: "No votes for genocide Joe", "Biden has blood on his hands" and "Let Gaza live".

