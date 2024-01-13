Netanyahu: Israel plans military buildup

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that Israel plans to build up its military power, reports UNN.

Israel plans a "huge" increase in its defense budget, adding that one of the goals is to establish an independent military production sector.

Netanyahu said a plan would be presented in eight weeks for "huge additional funding to create this independence in the build-up of forces and in other aspects necessary to ensure our security in the coming years.

At the same time, he said that the decision to carry out a military operation to control the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has not yet been made, contrary to an earlier report in The Wall Street Journal that such a decision has been made and Israel has informed Egypt about it.