Netanyahu: Israel plans military buildup
Kyiv • UNN
Israel plans to significantly increase defense budget to achieve military self-sufficiency; strategy to be presented in eight weeks. The issue of the border operation with Gaza remains unresolved.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that Israel plans to build up its military power, reports UNN.
Israel plans a "huge" increase in its defense budget, adding that one of the goals is to establish an independent military production sector.
Netanyahu said a plan would be presented in eight weeks for "huge additional funding to create this independence in the build-up of forces and in other aspects necessary to ensure our security in the coming years.
At the same time, he said that the decision to carry out a military operation to control the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has not yet been made, contrary to an earlier report in The Wall Street Journal that such a decision has been made and Israel has informed Egypt about it.