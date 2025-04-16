Night attack on Odesa: Mayor Trukhanov showed the consequences

The mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, told the details of the night attack on the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Odesa with strike UAVs.

As a result, civil infrastructure, residential buildings and warehouses were damaged - said Trukhanov.

He clarified that no information about the victims had been received at the moment.

"Operational services are working on the spot. After they finish their work, communal crews will start the restoration. Employees of the district administration will start working in the morning," added the mayor of Odesa.

Let us remind you

In Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16, explosions were heard. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region. Later, the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" were flying low over Odesa.

Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa