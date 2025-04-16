Night attack on Odesa: Mayor Trukhanov showed the consequences

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16708 views

11:16 AM • 71966 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39107 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44417 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51546 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93272 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85253 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35443 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60578 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109431 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
11:16 AM • 71886 views

08:09 AM • 91727 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93228 views

Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85208 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184707 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53882 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29806 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30796 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32053 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34313 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Night attack on Odesa: Mayor Trukhanov showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29618 views

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa with ударними UAVs, damaging civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and warehouses. There were no reports of casualties.

The mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, told the details of the night attack on the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Odesa with strike UAVs.

As a result, civil infrastructure, residential buildings and warehouses were damaged

- said Trukhanov.

He clarified that no information about the victims had been received at the moment.

"Operational services are working on the spot. After they finish their work, communal crews will start the restoration. Employees of the district administration will start working in the morning," added the mayor of Odesa.

Let us remind you

In Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16, explosions were heard. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region. Later, the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" were flying low over Odesa.

Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa15.04.25, 17:23 • 9606 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77