Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16897 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73028 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39512 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44844 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51932 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93787 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85683 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35464 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60592 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109476 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73028 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92473 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93787 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85683 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 185043 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54438 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29976 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30960 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32201 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34458 views
Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9622 views

Mark Rutte assured of support for Ukraine, discussed the security situation with Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations for peace. NATO countries promised Ukraine more than 20 billion euros in aid.

Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, during which the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine and peace initiatives related to ending the war, UNN reports.

Indeed, today we spoke again about the important negotiations that President Trump is conducting with Ukraine, as well as with Russia, to try to end the war and ensure a lasting peace. These discussions are not easy - not least after this horrific violence - but we all support President Trump's desire for peace 

- Rutte said.

In addition, the Secretary General stated that the Alliance continues to provide political and practical support to Ukraine, including security assistance and training through the command in Wiesbaden. He noted that cooperation between NATO, Kyiv and Brussels remains close.

According to Rutte, in the first three months of 2025 alone, NATO member countries have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine.

Let us remind 

Earlier, UNN wrote that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had visited Odesa.

NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine15.04.25, 16:53 • 9124 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
