Rutte and Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and peace initiatives in Odesa

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, during which the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine and peace initiatives related to ending the war, UNN reports.

Indeed, today we spoke again about the important negotiations that President Trump is conducting with Ukraine, as well as with Russia, to try to end the war and ensure a lasting peace. These discussions are not easy - not least after this horrific violence - but we all support President Trump's desire for peace - Rutte said.

In addition, the Secretary General stated that the Alliance continues to provide political and practical support to Ukraine, including security assistance and training through the command in Wiesbaden. He noted that cooperation between NATO, Kyiv and Brussels remains close.

According to Rutte, in the first three months of 2025 alone, NATO member countries have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had visited Odesa.

NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine