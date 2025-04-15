NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that he had visited Odesa together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine, UNN writes.

Today I visited Odesa along with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine’s people have endured so much - not least Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace