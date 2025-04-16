$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17319 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75362 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40462 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45823 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52808 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95000 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86726 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35537 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60640 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109577 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56867 views

Negotiations between the EU and the USA did not bring significant progress. Most of the American duties introduced by the Trump administration on European goods worth $431 billion will remain in effect.

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

The European Union and the United States have not made significant progress in overcoming trade differences, officials from President Donald Trump's administration said that most of the US tariffs imposed on the bloc will not be lifted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, following a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamison Greer, "did not get a clear idea of the US position and the goals of the American side."

US representatives noted that 20% of "mutual" duties - which were reduced to 10% for 90 days - as well as other tariffs aimed, in particular, at imports of cars and metal, will not be completely abolished

the publication quotes people familiar with the negotiations.

The publication indicates that the duties imposed by the Trump administration cover European goods worth about 380 billion euros (431 billion dollars).

Let us remind you

Last week, the EU approved tariffs on US goods worth €21 billion. Hungary was the only EU country to oppose the introduction of tariffs in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

China will raise tariffs to 125% in response to US actions: the date has been announced11.04.25, 11:39 • 6233 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Maroš Šefčovič
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
