Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

The European Union and the United States have not made significant progress in overcoming trade differences, officials from President Donald Trump's administration said that most of the US tariffs imposed on the bloc will not be lifted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, following a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamison Greer, "did not get a clear idea of the US position and the goals of the American side."

US representatives noted that 20% of "mutual" duties - which were reduced to 10% for 90 days - as well as other tariffs aimed, in particular, at imports of cars and metal, will not be completely abolished the publication quotes people familiar with the negotiations.

The publication indicates that the duties imposed by the Trump administration cover European goods worth about 380 billion euros (431 billion dollars).

Let us remind you

Last week, the EU approved tariffs on US goods worth €21 billion. Hungary was the only EU country to oppose the introduction of tariffs in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

