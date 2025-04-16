Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16091 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68460 views

11:16 AM • 68460 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37774 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43020 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50333 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91593 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83780 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35335 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60493 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109296 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68494 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89467 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91618 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83801 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 183701 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52099 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29283 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30307 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31607 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33887 views
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57951 views

Former US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of protecting the social security program. He emphasized the successes of the United States in this direction during his presidency.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Joe Biden made his first public appearance since leaving office as President of the United States in January. The former White House chief took part in the Conference of Lawyers, Advisors and Representatives of People with Disabilities, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Biden, in particular, stressed the importance of protecting the social security program,

Social security is more than a government program, it is a sacred promise we made

- Biden said.

The publication indicates that these days, supporters of the Democratic Party are actively protesting against the announced reduction of the social security program. According to Biden, millions of people who have been paying for the program since its inception rely on receiving appropriate payments "when they need it."

We must never, ever betray that trust or abandon our commitments

- said the ex-president of the USA.

He emphasized the success of the United States in the direction of social security protection during his presidency.

Let us remind

In March, US President Donald Trump revoked access to secret information from a number of opponents, including Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, as well as members of the ex-president's family. Earlier, he deprived access to Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan.

Trump Again Blamed Zelenskyy and Biden for the War in Ukraine 14.04.25, 17:54 • 24184 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
