Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States
Kyiv • UNN
Former US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of protecting the social security program. He emphasized the successes of the United States in this direction during his presidency.
Joe Biden made his first public appearance since leaving office as President of the United States in January. The former White House chief took part in the Conference of Lawyers, Advisors and Representatives of People with Disabilities, UNN reports with reference to CNN.
Details
Biden, in particular, stressed the importance of protecting the social security program,
Social security is more than a government program, it is a sacred promise we made
The publication indicates that these days, supporters of the Democratic Party are actively protesting against the announced reduction of the social security program. According to Biden, millions of people who have been paying for the program since its inception rely on receiving appropriate payments "when they need it."
We must never, ever betray that trust or abandon our commitments
He emphasized the success of the United States in the direction of social security protection during his presidency.
Let us remind
In March, US President Donald Trump revoked access to secret information from a number of opponents, including Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, as well as members of the ex-president's family. Earlier, he deprived access to Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan.
